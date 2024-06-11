ADVERTISEMENT

Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter join for ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’

Published - June 11, 2024 06:40 pm IST

The Netflix show has been adapted to screen by ‘Broadchurch’ creator Chris Chibnall. Chris Sweeney, known for ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Back to Life’, is the director

PTI

Mia McKenna-Bruce. | Photo Credit: mia_mbruce/Instagram

Actors Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter have boarded the cast of the upcoming series The Seven Dials Mystery, based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ reveals first look at Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix show has been adapted to screen by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall. Chris Sweeney, known for The Tourist and Back to Life, will direct.

Set in 1925, the events of The Seven Dials Mystery take place at a lavish country house party where "a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong".

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenna-Bruce (Persuasion) will play Bundle, described as a "young, determined sleuth" in the series. Carter (The Crown), will play Lady Caterham and Freeman (Sherlock) will essay Battle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman all set to return for ‘Practical Magic 2’

"Chris Chibnall's scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling," McKenna-Bruce said. Produced by Orchid Pictures, The Seven Dials Mystery will start filming soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US