Mia Goth accused of intentionally kicking an extra

January 13, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

British actor Mia Goth has been accused of intentionally kicking an extra in the head during a film shoot last year.

In a lawsuit filed by James Hunter in Los Angeles, US, the background performer claimed he sustained a concussion after Goth kicked him in the head on the sets of the upcoming slasher film MaXXXine. The scene did not call for the action from Goth.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, no medical assistance was provided to Hunter after Goth allegedly kicked him with her boot. The following day, allegedly, he was removed from the production without an explanation.

The final instalment in director Ti West’s X Trilogy, MaXXXine has Goth reprising her role as Maxine, as she sets out for fame and success in 1980s Los Angeles. The last two films in the series, X and Pearl, released in 2022.