MGR to come alive as ‘Vandhiyathevan’ in animated film

A song from an animated film that is set to feature the likeness of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran as Vandhiyathevan was uploaded to YouTube to coincide with his birth anniversary, which fell on January 17.

Produced by Saneeshwar Animations International, the film titled Vandhiyathevan: Ponniyin Selvan Vol. 1 has been in the making for over four years. The team, though, has now released a song Ulagam en Ulagam, which has been penned by Madhan Karky and sung by Santhosh Jayakaran. Musical score is by Ramesh Thamilmani of who had composed the ‘Periyar Kuthu’. Karky is also writing the dialogues for the film. The animated film is directed by Dhavachelvan.