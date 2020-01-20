Movies

MGR to come alive as ‘Vandhiyathevan’ in animated film

‘Ulagam En Ulagam’ from ‘Vandhiyathevan : Ponniyin Selvan Vol 1’

‘Ulagam En Ulagam’ from ‘Vandhiyathevan : Ponniyin Selvan Vol 1’  

more-in

A song from the upcoming animated film ‘Vandhiyathevan: Ponniyin Selvan Vol. 1’ was released on January 17

A song from an animated film that is set to feature the likeness of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran as Vandhiyathevan was uploaded to YouTube to coincide with his birth anniversary, which fell on January 17.

 

Produced by Saneeshwar Animations International, the film titled Vandhiyathevan: Ponniyin Selvan Vol. 1 has been in the making for over four years. The team, though, has now released a song Ulagam en Ulagam, which has been penned by Madhan Karky and sung by Santhosh Jayakaran. Musical score is by Ramesh Thamilmani of who had composed the ‘Periyar Kuthu’. Karky is also writing the dialogues for the film. The animated film is directed by Dhavachelvan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
cartoon & animation
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 1:34:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/mgr-to-come-alive-as-vandhiyathevan-in-animated-film/article30606177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY