MG Srinivas talks about his latest film ‘Old Monk’

The rom com with several senior actors, has been a treat Srini says, as he got to work with legends

Actor, writer and director, MG Srinivas, popularly known as Srini, is ready with his latest film, Old Monk. Srini, who has written the story and screenplay for his earlier films — Srinivasa Kalyana and Birbal says, Old Monk is a rom-com. The poster of the film was released last weekend.

“The movie begins with the divine sage, Narada, being cursed by Lord Krishna. The curse will be lifted only when he comes to earth and falls in love.” Srini says he wanted to try his hand at comedy as his previous film, Birbal, was a thriller and Srinivasa Kalyana was a family entertainer.

Old Monk stars Aditi Prabudeva in the lead, with Malayalam actor Sudev Nair and senior actors such as director S Narayan, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Rajesh. “This film has been a treat as I got to work with legends and great talents.”

He is promoting the film online. “Old Monk is in post-production now and there is one song shoot pending. We will wait for the lockdown to lift and then if all goes well, we will release the film.”

A decade ago, Srini started off as an RJ with Red FM, anchoring the show, Blade Raja. His passion for films saw him direct a short film, Simply Kailsawesome, which won the Platinum Remi Award at the Houston Film Festival.

The film also became his passport to the Kannada film industry. “I showed Upendra the film as I was seeking a chance to act in films. When he saw the film, he asked me to direct his film, Topiwala, which he had written. That was how my journey began in the Kannada film industry.” After Topiwala, Srini took a break as he wanted to give acting a shot.

Srini is yet to decide whether to release Old Monk in theatres or online. “We will watch how the situation develops and take a call. Any film that has a good content will do well on OTT or in a theatre. Big star films will not have the same effect as they do in a theatre, if they are released online.”