Mexican spin-off of ‘The Boys’ in the works at Amazon

November 29, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

A Spanish-language spin-off for The Boys set in Mexico City is currently being developed at Amazon Prime Video, Variety reported.

A popular, adult-oriented satire of superhero movies and culture, The Boys starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr and developed by Eric Kripke enjoyed a successful three-season run with an upcoming fourth season set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024. It is based on the original comic book series of the same title by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Plot details about the Mexican version of The Boys is currently under wraps. It will mark the third series spun off from the universe of The Boys, preceded by the parody news show Seven on 7, the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, andGen V, a live-action series based on the fictional Godolkin University School of Crimefighting that trains young superheroes. The latter was renewed for a second season in October this year.

According to the Variety report, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) is attached to write the Mexican spin-off of The Boys. Original series creator Eric Kripke will executive produce along with notable others.

