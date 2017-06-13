The view from Mexico

Want to catch films from the golden era of Mexican cinema? Here’s your chance. The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Mexico, and Honorary Consulate of Mexico, will showcase a line-up of films over the next few days at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Kasturi Rangan Road. A few of them are:

Macario (June 14, 6.15 pm)

Hungry Macario longs for one good meal on the Day of the Dead. After his wife cooks a turkey, he meets three apparitions, the Devil, God, and Death. They ask him to share his turkey, but he refuses all except Death.

Salon Mexico (June 14, 7.45 pm)

Mercedes dances for money at Salon Mexico, a famous cabaret. Her sister Beatriz studies in an expensive private school and doesn’t know about her sister’s job. Trouble begins when Mercedes wins a contest with her partner who doesn’t want to share it.

The Pearl (June 15, 6 pm)

Quino is a Mexican diver who discovers a pearl at the bottom of the sea. When he is attacked one day, he kills his attackers and so has to flee the village.

Enamoured (June 16, 6 pm)

During the Mexican Revolution, a macho rebel general falls in love with the daughter of an aristocrat in the town he is occupying.

Tender Little Pumpkins (June 16, 7.30 pm)

Tin Tan plans an international musical show with four women. But matters get complicated when all of them want the leading role.