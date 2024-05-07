ADVERTISEMENT

Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Stray Kids, Dua Lipa and more of the best looks from the red carpet

May 07, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

With this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, inspired by the J.G. Ballard’s ‘The Garden of Time’, here are some the best looks from the evening

The Hindu Bureau

Zendaya poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Fashion’s most anticipated event, the Met Gala 2024, unfolded in a flurry of extravagant outfits and celebrity sightings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with this year’s theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.

The Met Gala, often dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” is an annual fundraising affair for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, held on the first Monday of May. This year’s event, on May 6, attracted an array of stars from film, music, fashion and more; all converging to celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition.

In 2023, the Met Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, a familiar face at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. In the preceding years of 2021 and 2022, the Costume Institute presented its inaugural two-part exhibition, focusing on the theme of American fashion. The first part, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” debuted on September 18, 2021, at the Anna Wintour Costume Center, while the second part, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” was unveiled on May 5, 2022, within the period rooms of the American Wing.

Guests ascended the iconic steps of the museum adorned in attire inspired by the evening’s “The Garden of Time” ( drawing inspiration from a J.G. Ballard story) theme this year, offered a diversity of interpretations ranging from floral motifs to futuristic designs.

Here are some of the standout looks from this year’s red carpet:

Zendaya: Zendaya mesmerized in a sculptural tulle Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, adorned with a feather fascinator, a headpiece and some goth make-up.

Zendaya poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Bad Bunny: Bad Bunny electrified the red carpet in a Maison Margiela ensemble, which seems to be channeling Count Axel from the Garden of Time.

Bad Bunny poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Nicole Kidman: Nicole Kidman stunned in a feathery black Balenciaga Couture gown, a nod to 1950s glamour and the brand’s Spanish heritage, designed by Demna Gvasalia.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Stray Kids: All eight members of Kpop group, Stray Kids made a resplendent red-carpet debut in custom Tommy Hilfiger ensembles.

Kpop group Stray Kids | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Jennifer Lopez: Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a rhinestone-studded Schiaparelli gown, both elegant and on theme.

Jennifer Lopez poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Lana Del Rey: Lana Del Rey’s fit was a nostalgic nod to her Born to Die era, adorning herself in an Alexander McQueen creation, accentuated with tree branch embellishments.

Lana Del Ray poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: DIA DIPASUPIL

Jeremy Strong: Jeremy Strong channeled the last of his Kendall Roy in a bespoke Loro Piana suit adorned with floral accents, and a Richard Mille RM UP-01 watch to embellish .

Jeremy Strong poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: JAMIE MCCARTHY

Greta Lee: Greta Lee stunned in a daring floral-embellished Loewe dress, another bold, fearless red carpet look from the Past Lives star.

Greta Lee poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: JAMIE MCCARTHY

Tyla: Tyla meticulously tailored Balmain dress, ingeniously capturing the essence of the “sands of time”, with an hourglass to accessorize.

Tyla poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: JAMIE MCCARTHY

Sydney Sweeney: Sydney Sweeney’s graceful powder blue Miu Miu gown, was topped off with jet black bangs.

Sydney Sweeney poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Barry Keoghan: Barry Keoghan channeled some Victorian-era opulence in an elegantly crafted Burberry suit and a top hat to accessorize.

Barry Keoghan poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ALIAH ANDERSON

Dua Lipa: Dua Lipa captivated in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble, with a risque black lace look complemented by dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Dua Lipa poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist: The Challenger’s stars and the internet’s latest obsessions made a striking duo in custom Loewe looks, each complementing the other with a radish brooch and some floral shoes.

Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist pose at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

