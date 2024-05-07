ADVERTISEMENT

Met Gala 2024: Indians who shone on the red carpet

May 07, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

From Alia Bhatt to Natasha Poonawalla, here are the prominent Indians who dazzled at the prestigious fashion ball and fund-raiser

The Hindu Bureau

Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla at the Met Gala 2024

A bevy of celebrities descended upon the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Several prominent Indians marked their attendance at the prestigious fashion ball and fund-raiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, making her second appearance at the Met, shone in a stunning mint-green Sabyasachi saree with a 23-foot-long train, in keeping with the gala’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in a Prabal Gurung ensemble.

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt shines in stunning floral Sabyasachi saree

Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, wore a custom-made saree-gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra. The dress featured a stunning long floral train and intricate hand embroidery. Ambani’s outfit took over 10,000 hours to create.

ADVERTISEMENT

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who has been a regular at the Met Gala, also turned heads in a custom-made ensemble dress from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Collection, curated by iconic designer John Galliano.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indian-origin comedian-actor Mindy Kaling also made a splash at the Met . Kaling stunned in a sweeping sculptural gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. Kaling’s dress, representing a bud and a withering flower, is entitled ‘The Melting Flower of Time’.

Mindy Kaling poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Ambika Mod attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Ambika Mod, the British star of the Netflix series One Day, looked elegant in a black-and-white custom Loewe (a Spanish luxury fashion house). Mod was born to Indian immigrant parents in Hertfordshire, England.

Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee also became the first Indian designer to walk the Met gala red carpet. Sabyasachi wore an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. The dress was accessorised with picks from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

(with PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US