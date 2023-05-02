HamberMenu
Met Gala 2023 in pictures: Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra and Roger Federer pay homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld

Many guests wore black to walk the unusual carpet in a line design, a colour Lagerfeld wore almost exclusively

May 02, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hosted on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala this year saw professionals from fashion, film, music, theatre and sports grace its carpet to honour designer Karl Lagerfeld and raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.The price of attending the gala saw a significant rise as it cost $300,000 for a table and $50,000 for a ticket this year.

The party coincides with the costume institute’s spring exhibition: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. During his lifetime, the designer worked for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Jean Patou, Balmain, his own brand and more.

Singer Doja Cat with her prosthetics and actor Jared Leto in his cat costume paid an ode to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette while influencer Emma Chamberlain and comedian James Corden donned their dresses in Choupette blue, a light blue shade created by Lagerfeld.

This year’s five hosts include Anna Wintour, as usual, and also Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz, and recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer.

Photo: Reuters

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pose at the Met Gala.

Photo: Reuters

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Photo: Reuters

Dua Lipa.

Photo: Reuters

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette and Salma Hayek.

Photo: AP

Doja Cat

Photo: Reuters

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer.

Photo: Reuters

Jeremy Strong.

Photo: Reuters

Jennifer Lopez.

Photo: AP

Cardi B

Photo: Reuters

Lil Nas X.

Photo: Reuters

Jeremy Pope.

Photo: AP

Gigi Hadid.

Photo: Reuters

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson.

