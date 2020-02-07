'Messiah' on Netflix: Binge-worthy to the hilt, even if it takes itself too seriously

Messiah, Netflix’s first tentpole release of the new decade (it literally launched on New Year’s Day), has critics divided. The show, which deals with the Second Coming of Christ and is replete with religious symbolism, received many scathing reviews. Yet it is a big hit among audiences, and it is not hard to understand why; Messiah combines hot topics like religion, terrorism and global politics into a heady cocktail, with a plot twist at every corner. If there’s a downside at all, it’s that the show takes itself too seriously occasionally, given that it is singularly tailored to satiate viewers’ binge-watching needs.

The series begins with the emergence of a strange man in the middle of the Syrian war. His proclamation that the war will end soon coincides with the appearance of a sandstorm that lasts 43 days, ending ISIL (a fictional ISIS) in the process. While the man — dubbed Al-Masih (“Messiah”) by his followers — leads hundreds of Palestinian refugees to the Israeli border, attracting global attention to himself in the process, law enforcement agencies around the world perk up in doubt. Two major characters get embroiled in this growing phenomenon: CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) and Mossad’s Aviram Dahan (Tomer Sisley).

Creator Michael Petroni brings together themes that have worked well in TV over the past decade. Dahan’s battle with his inner demons as well as his penchant for going up against authority is reminiscent of Fauda. The religious touch — and the resultant conversations around faith and redemption — reminds one of The Leftovers, which itself dealt with a biblical phenomenon called the Rapture. Meanwhile, Geller is fighting off an illness even as her investigative senses remain top notch, a la Carrie Mathison in Homeland.

In fact, Messiah seems to have been positioned as some sort of an updated Homeland (the final season of which, incidentally, begins airing this week). Much like the mystery surrounding the true intentions of Sergeant Brody after years in captivity, the Messiah writers keep audiences on the edge about the Al-Masih’s true intentions. Is he the real thing — a God who’s been sent to put all the world’s sufferings to an end? Or is he an impostor; a master illusionist with an evil plan? To the show’s credit, the narrative seesaws in both directions neatly, keeping the mystery alive consistently over the course of its 10-episode first season.

What really helps is the presence of Belgian actor Mehdi Dehbi in the titular role. The actor’s striking features and dominating screen presence gets half the job done, but Dehbi also brings a certain understanding and gravitas to the part. It’s the kind of breakout role that could overwhelm a lesser actor, but Dehbi revels in the opportunity. Sisley, too, shines in the part of the Israeli officer, and his scenes with Dehbi are dynamite.

Messiah feels a bit overlong and crowded towards the end, and it employs some of the most oft-repeated TV tropes (like an overbearing boss who constantly turns down Geller’s intuitive breakthroughs, or the shady politician who’s always frothing at the mouth). Yet, the show does enough in its first run to create eagerness for what it has to say in future seasons.

The first season of Messiah is now streaming on Netflix.

