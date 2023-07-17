ADVERTISEMENT

‘Merry Christmas’, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, gets release date

July 17, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Sriram Raghavan’s film is shot in both Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors in the two versions

The Hindu Bureau

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi on new posters of ‘Merry Christmas’

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in theatres on December 15, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

Shot in Hindi and Tamil, Merry Christmas has different supporting actors in the two versions. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version, meanwhile, has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

According to a press note, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte have cameo appearances in the film. The movie also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, Merry Christmas was initially scheduled to release in 2022 but was postponed.

Raghavan, known for acclaimed films like Johnny Gaddaar and Badlapur, has described his new film as a ‘love story’ and different from his previous release Andhadhun (2018). Merry Christmas is his first bi-lingual after almost two decades in Hindi cinema.

