‘Mercy’: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson’s sci-fi thriller to hit screens in August 2025

March 13, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Written by Marco van Belle, the film is directed by Timur Bekmambetov

We had previously reported that actor Chris Pratt is headlining a sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios titled Mercy that also stars Rebecca Ferguson in a leading role. The movie now has a release date. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres on August 25, 2025. Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008's Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

Written by Marco van Belle, the film is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. The film is set to begin production this Spring this year.

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, produces the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

