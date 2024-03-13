‘Mercy’: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson’s sci-fi thriller to hit screens in August 2025

We had previously reported that actor Chris Pratt is headlining a sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios titled Mercy that also stars Rebecca Ferguson in a leading role. The movie now has a release date.
The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres on August 25, 2025.
Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008’s Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.