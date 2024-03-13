ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mercy’: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson’s sci-fi thriller to hit screens in August 2025

March 13, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Written by Marco van Belle, the film is directed by Timur Bekmambetov

The Hindu Bureau

Chris Pratt attends the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 10, 2016, in Venice, Italy; Rebecca Ferguson attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024, in London, England. | Photo Credit: IAN GAVAN/JOE MAHER/Getty Images

We had previously reported that actor Chris Pratt is headlining a sci-fi thriller from Amazon MGM Studios titled Mercy that also stars Rebecca Ferguson in a leading role. The movie now has a release date.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres on August 25, 2025.

Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008’s Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. He has since made movies such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

ALSO READ
Tom Hopper on board Prime Video’s ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Written by Marco van Belle, the film is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. The film is set to begin production this Spring this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, produces the film through his Atlas Entertainment banner along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US