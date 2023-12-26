GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Men in Black’ actor Mike Nussbaum passes away

Nussbaum played book publisher Bob Drimmer in ‘Fatal Attraction’ (1987), a school principal in ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989) and alien jeweler Gentle Rosenburg in ‘Men in Black’ (1997)

December 26, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

ANI
Mike Nussbaum.

Mike Nussbaum. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Mike Nussbaum who appeared in such films as Men in Black and Field of Dreams passed away at the age of 99. As per Variety, Nussbaum died of natural causes on Saturday -- six days short of his 100th birthday -- at his home in Chicago, his daughter Karen told the Chicago Tribune.

Nussbaum played book publisher Bob Drimmer in Fatal Attraction (1987), a school principal in Field of Dreams (1989) and alien jeweler Gentle Rosenburg in Men in Black (1997). He also appeared in films like House of Games (1987), Things Change (1988), Harry and Tonto (1974), Losing Josiah (1995) and Steal Big Steal Little (1995).

Born on December 29, 1923, and raised in the Albany Park neighbourhood of Chicago, Nussbaum went on to have an extensive career in theatre, particularly in David Mamet plays both on and off Broadway, as well as in Chicago. He was the first actor to portray Teach in Mamet's American Buffalo, and originated the role of George Aaronow in the 1984 Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross.

He also played Albert Einstein in Mamet's Relativity. Nussbaum is survived by his second wife, Julie, children Jack and Karen as well as seven grandchildren. His daughter Susan and first wife Annette Brenner preceded him in death, reported Variety.

