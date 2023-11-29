HamberMenu
‘Memory’ trailer: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard re-trace the past in emotional drama

Michel Franco’s drama follows two former classmates who reconnect after a high school reunion party

November 29, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Peter Sarsgaard, Jessica Chastain in ‘Memory’

The trailer for Memory, a new film from Mexican director Michel Franco (Sundown, After Lucia) and starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, is out.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard bring Hollywood to festival amid strikes

The drama follows two former classmates, Silvia and Saul, played by Chastain and Sarsgaard respectively, who reconnect after a high school reunion party. It transpires that Saul has early onset dementia and cannot remember important details from his life and past.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Silvia (Jessica Chastain) works at a public home in New York City for adults struggling with mental health conditions. She leads a simple and structured life: her daughter, her job, her AA meetings. She meets Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) in the worst circumstances, after he has creepily followed her home from their high school reunion party and she finds him dripping wet and freezing outside her door the next morning. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”

ALSO READ
Michel Franco’s ‘Memory’ to have North American premiere at TIFF 2023

Memory had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, where Sarsgaard won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his performance.

The film had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the US on December 22, followed by a wider release on January 5, 2024. 

