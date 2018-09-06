Niladri Kumar has a hearty, infectious laugh, just like his music. During a candid chat with the musician, the laughter flows freely and frequently. Kumar is in the midst of editing a song for Laila Majnu when we call for an interview and he effortlessly makes a switch. And although ebullient, he is not complacent about the initial response the compositions have received so far.

“This is an organic response. For people to really hear it, will take some time. Let us wait and watch,” says the young artiste. With Hindi cinema outings being few and far between, the sitar player says, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s name attached this one was reassuring. “When I was approached by Imtiaz, I knew that it would be different in the true sense of the word. To have someone like Imtiaz around, the work is like half done. Once that connection is there, it becomes easier.”

While Imitiaz has written the screenplay for Laila Majnu, he dons a different hat for this project. The film is directed by Sajid Ali, his younger brother. Produced by Balaji and Pi Films Production, Laila Majnu featuring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, will release this Friday. Kumar has composed four songs for the tragic love story set in Kashmir.

Musical scope

The legend of Laila Majnu is well known but it was in its tragedy that Kumar found immense possibilities. “It had a lot of scope. It had romance and there was an angle of tragedy which widens the scope for music. For me it was something I always wanted to do as it had the strain of tragic end. It becomes a little more challenging than doing a straightforward love song. In all the tracks you will get that underlying feeling of that all is not well.” ‘Ahista-Ahista’ sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi starts off happy but gradually builds up to melancholy. “When I am composing music, it is not always with lyrics. Melody has to convey the sentiment without the word so that it takes people in that direction.”

Laila Majnu is his second Hindi film as composer. Kumar, who has been playing the sitar since the age of four, doesn’t like the compartmentalisation of music particularly when you point out that few classical practitioners have composed for films.

Small group

“I wouldn’t like to categorise it as classical musicians only. If you have to do music, you have to learn music. Whether it is classical, folk, light classical, western, pop, jazz. You have to learn physics to be a physicist. You have to study to be a doctor. Likewise you have to learn composing to be a musician.” Kumar composed ‘Tere bina’ for Shorgul (2016) and created the soundtrack for Kannada film Niruttara. Before that he contributed to ‘Chup Chup Ke’ (Bunty Aur Babli, 2005), ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ (Dhoom 2, 2006) and ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ (Gangster, 2006).

Citing some of the brightest examples of trained musicians from the film industry, Kumar says, “Forget classical musicians, the names are so few that they can be counted on your fingers. One of the greatest music directors to have ever scored music in the film industry for the longest period is Naushad sahab. He is a classical musician. Shankar-Jaikishan were musicians for classical musicians and went on to become the greatest music directors of the era. RD Burman had learnt to play the sarod from Ustad Akbar Ali Khan sahab. Bappi Lahiri learnt to play the tabla. Lakshmikant Pyaarelal - Lakshmikant ji was a mandolin player and Pyarelal ji was a violin player.

“They ruled the roost for 35 years but not once were they asked this question because they were not famous as violin or mandolin players. Look at the other side of the coin. This is nothing to do with me being a sitar player or a classical musician. It is much more than that.”

Kumar adds that when you listen to ‘Ahista-Ahista’, you aren’t listening to a raga but a song for which certain kind of training and skill is required. He emphasises the need to learn to be able to compose. “Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Ustad Vilayat Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar composed film songs and they had formal training in music. Everybody has to learn music to do it and everybody did it like that earlier. It is only the new crop of music directors that I don’t know what they have learnt or are trained in.”

The song ‘Haafiz-Haafiz’ from the Laila Majnu soundtrack is according to Kumar the other spectrum of love. Rendered in Mohit Chauhan’s crisp vocals, the track recalls madness of love. “Irshad Kamil has done a great job with lyrics and if you listen to the catchy refrain ‘Haafiz haafiz, ho gaya haafiz’, it has been programmed by Arjun Nair who had come up with the refrain while composing.”

The number ‘Tum’ has two versions one sung by Atif Aslam and another by Javed Ali. It is Kumar’s use of instrumentation that recalls the film’s setting – Kashmir. ‘“Tum’ is an important track because it comes at a place when it is all happy and then again comes at a place when things are not fine at all. So it conveys two different sentiments in two situations.”

A lifetime affair

Kumar learnt to play the sitar from his father Pandit Kartick Kumar and had a close association with Pandit Ravi Shankar. His journey with music is dotted with experiments and the Zitar, (an electric sitar with five strings) is one of them. Of course when he invented it in early 2000s, the musician drew a lot of flak but now the story has changed completely. “All I can say is that Zitar has got more acceptability and popularity than it deserved.” He has also taken up teaching, for the first time in life.

In March this year, Kumar launched his music school Pandit Kartick Kumar Foundation at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Bandra in Mumbai.

“It offers vocal, tabla, dance and sitar classes. I am taking care of sitar class. Music is an essential part of life and these classes are for anyone who wants to make music a part of their lives.”