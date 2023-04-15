ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Barrera reuniting with 'Scream' directors for new monster movie

April 15, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Los Angeles

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing a monster thriller that promises a unique take on legendary monster lore

PTI

Melissa Barrera at the world premiere of ‘Scream VI’ in March | Photo Credit: AFP

Actor Melissa Barrera is reteaming with filmmaker duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for a monster movie from Hollywood studio Universal.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, part of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, will direct from a script by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Touted to be in the same vein of Universal's recent films like The Invisible Man and Renfield, the new monster thriller will provide a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.

Radio Silence's Chad Villella is producing with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment.

Barrera first collaborated with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett for 2022's Scream, the fifth installment in the Scream film series. She also starred in this year's Scream VI, which was also directed by the filmmaker duo.

She will be next seen in the musical Carmen, opposite Paul Mescal, due out from Sony Pictures Classics on April 21.

