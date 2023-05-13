ADVERTISEMENT

Mel Gibson to direct suspense film ‘Flight Risk'; Mark Wahlberg to play the lead

May 13, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Mel Gibson’s next ‘Flight Risk’, touted to be a suspense drama, will have Mark Wahlberg playing a pilot

PTI

Mel Gibson | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hollywood star Mel Gibson is set to direct a suspense film Flight Risk, which will feature Mark Wahlberg in the role of a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial.

According to Variety, Davis Entertainment and Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Productions are the producers. Flight Risk is Wahlberg and Gibson's maiden collaboration as actor-director. The duo recently starred in biographical drama Father Stu.

Lionsgate has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the film, which is Gibson's first directorial venture since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge. “We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year," Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Gibson teased in 2021 that he would be directing the fifth film in the Lethal Weapon franchise. There has been no official announcement on the project yet.

