Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Flight Risk’ release date out

The release date for Mark Wahlberg-starrer Flight Risk has been announced. The film, which is directed by Mel Gibson, will be out on October 18, 2024, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lionsgate's Flight Risk is an aviation thriller. Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace star in the thriller focusing on a pilot (Wahlberg) transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery) and a fugitive (Grace) across the Alaskan wilderness on the way to a trial. The film has a script from Jared Rosenberg and counts Gibson as a producer alongside John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, in addition to Bruce Davey.

The makers announced the film last year. "We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg," Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year."

As per Variety, in 2021, Gibson teased that he would return to directing to helm the fifth chapter of the Lethal Weapon franchise at an event in London." Franchise director Richard Donner was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, 'Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.' And I said: 'Shut up,'" Gibson said.

"He did indeed pass away, but he did ask me to do it, and, at the time, I didn't say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one."

