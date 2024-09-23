ADVERTISEMENT

‘Meiyazhagan’ trailer: Karthi, Arvind Swami share a heartwarming bond in Prem Kumar’s film

Updated - September 23, 2024 05:40 pm IST

‘Meiyazhagan’, starring Arvind Swami and Karthi, is set to hit the screens on September 27

The Hindu Bureau

Karthi and Arvind Swami in ‘Meiyazhagan’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

The makers of Meiyazhagan have released the film’s trailer. The Tamil film stars Arvind Swami and Karthi in lead roles. Directed by Prem Kumar, the movie is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner 2D Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Meiyazhagan’ teaser: Karthi and Arvind Swami play cousins cut from different cloth

In the trailer, Karthi and Arvind Swami play cousins with contrasting characters. Karthi is seen as a vibrant nephew hailing from a village background, whereas his brother in law (essayed by Arvind Swami) is a quiet and sophisticated man.

The film promises to be a heartwarming drama on the journey of the two men and the bond shared by them. Veteran star Kamal Haasan has lent his voice for two songs in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meiyazhagan marks the return of Prem Kumar after the highly-acclaimed 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sri Ranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, Saran, Rachel Rebecca, Anthony, Rajkumar, Indumati, Rani Samyukta, Kayal Subramani, and Ashok Pandian are the other actors in Meiyazhagan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:‘Karthi 29’: Tamil star Karthi’s next, with writer-director Thamizh, announced

Meiyazhagan is set to hit the screens on September 27. Karthi is currently part of Sardar 2 and Vaa Vaathiyaar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US