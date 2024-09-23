The makers of Meiyazhagan have released the film’s trailer. The Tamil film stars Arvind Swami and Karthi in lead roles. Directed by Prem Kumar, the movie is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner 2D Entertainment.

In the trailer, Karthi and Arvind Swami play cousins with contrasting characters. Karthi is seen as a vibrant nephew hailing from a village background, whereas his brother in law (essayed by Arvind Swami) is a quiet and sophisticated man.

The film promises to be a heartwarming drama on the journey of the two men and the bond shared by them. Veteran star Kamal Haasan has lent his voice for two songs in the movie.

Meiyazhagan marks the return of Prem Kumar after the highly-acclaimed 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sri Ranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, Saran, Rachel Rebecca, Anthony, Rajkumar, Indumati, Rani Samyukta, Kayal Subramani, and Ashok Pandian are the other actors in Meiyazhagan.

Meiyazhagan is set to hit the screens on September 27. Karthi is currently part of Sardar 2 and Vaa Vaathiyaar.