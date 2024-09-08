ADVERTISEMENT

‘Meiyazhagan’ teaser: Karthi and Arvind Swami play cousins cut from different cloth

Published - September 08, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Also starring Sri Divya and Rajkiran, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment

The Hindu Bureau

Karthi and Arvind Swami in a still from ‘Meiyazhagan’  | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had earlier announced that actor Karthi and Arvind Swami are teaming up with director Prem Kumar of 96 fame for a new film titled Meiyazhagan. The makers of the film have now released the teaser of Meiyazhagan.

The heartwarming teaser introduces the two actors as cousins, with one being innocent yet nosey and the other being reticent

Suriya and Jyotika produce Meiyazhagan under their 2D Entertainment banner. Sri Divya, who starred alongside Karthi in Kaashmora, and Rajkiran who teamed up with Karthi in Komban and Virurman are on board the cast of Meiyazhagan.

The rest of the cast includes Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sri Ranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, Saran, Rachel Rebecca, Anthony, Rajkumar, Indumati, Rani Samyukta, Kayal Subramani, and Ashok Pandian.

Prem’s 96 crew members, cinematographer Mahendiran Jayaraju, editor R. Govindaraj and music composer Govind Vasantha, are a part of Meiyazhagan as well. The film’s makers had earlier announced that Meiyazhagan will be released in theatres on September 27.

Meanwhile, Karthi has films like Vaa Vaathiyaar and Sardar 2 in different stages of development.

Watch the teaser of Meiyazhagan here:

