Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce two new series under their production banner

The first series will see The Duchess celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship, while the second follows the world of professional polo

April 12, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

ANI
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

Archewell Productions, the production banner of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, revealed on Thursday that two new nonfiction series are in the “early stages” of production at Netflix.

The projects are part of a deal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with streaming giant Netflix in 2020.

Review of Prince Harry’s Spare: Breaking a royal silence

The first series will see The Duchess celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television's The Intellectual Property Corporation, which is behind series including Hulu's The D'Amelio Show and A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath.

Selena + Chef's Leah Hariton will serve as showrunner with Michael Steed, who has helmed episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, directing.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Chanel Pysnik will exec produce for Archewell Productions alongside Hariton and Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

The second series follows the world of professional polo. Shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, the series will explore the world of the sport, which is known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify to end

It will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level. Prince Harry has been known as a keen polo player and is often photographed playing internationally.

The series will be produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the production company behind series such as Netflix's Chef's Table, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? and Sex, Love & Goop.

The couple's projects for the streamer so far have included the intimate docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022

