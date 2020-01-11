Movies

Meghan Markle inks voiceover deal with Disney

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle   | Photo Credit: Yui Mok

more-in

The former actor quit the profession when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017

Meghan Markle, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

The former actor, who quit the profession when she got engaged to Harry in 2017, inked a deal to work with the studio in return for a donation to an elephant charity, according to The Times.

The charity is Elephants Without Borders, a conservationist group that focuses on protecting elephants from poachers.

Meghan recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry left the UK for a six-week break in Canada with their son Archie.

The news comes after she and Harry announced on Wednesday their intention to step back as senior royals.

The couple indicated in their statement that they want to be free to work on their own terms while continuing to support the work of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
imperial and royal matters
television
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 3:52:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/meghan-markle-inks-voiceover-deal-with-disney/article30542937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY