Megan Thee Stallion in talks to join cast of Josh & Benny Safdie’s new movie

March 31, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Los Angeles

Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her feature film debut with the R-rated musical comedy ‘F***ing Identical Twins’, directed by Larry Charles of ‘Borat’ fame

PTI

Megan Thee Stallion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is in negotiations to board the cast of filmmaker duo Josh and Benny Safdie’s next feature project.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is once again headlining the movie after working with Safdie Brothers for their 2019 critical hit Uncut Gems.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Netflix has come aboard to produce and distribute the project.

The details of the new movie have been kept under wraps but the team plans to shoot it in 2023.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Sandler recently confirmed that it is set in the world of sports memorabilia.

Megan Thee Stallion, known for her chart-topping tracks such as Sweetest Pie, Savage and Body, previously appeared in series P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Good Girls.

She is set to make her feature film debut with the R-rated musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins, directed by Larry Charles of Borat fame.

