HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Megan Fox releases new book, jokes that she should’ve ‘lived out Leonardo DiCaprio’ phase when younger

The mother of three, who is engaged to music artist Machine Gun Kelly, stated that after working through prior destructive behaviours, she is a “more deeply engaged parent now”

November 10, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

ANI
Actress/author Megan Fox poses for a photo before reading from her book ‘Pretty Boys are Poisonous’ at Racket NYC on November 07, 2023 in New York City

Actress/author Megan Fox poses for a photo before reading from her book ‘Pretty Boys are Poisonous’ at Racket NYC on November 07, 2023 in New York City | Photo Credit: Mike Coppola

American actor Megan Fox wished to have more fun in her 20s. The actress, 37, spoke about her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, during a wide-ranging conversation held at Racket NYC, reported People. During the event's audience questions, one fan inquired what advice Fox would give to her 22-year-old self. "I would have lived out my Leonardo DiCaprio phase," Fox joked, as the crowd laughed.

ALSO READ
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

'The Transformers' actress said she'd tell her younger self not to be so hung up on monogamy. "I'd have dated all those little TikTok boys," she joked. On a more serious note, Fox stated that you can't change the past, and everything she has gone through has led her to where she is now. She'd tell herself to give herself more "grace," and to stop her negative self-talk.

Fox said she learned, "I should be more kind to myself."

The actress, who was raised in the Pentecostal church, said she was a "goth" kid in school, "not the cool girl." So, when the "pretty label" was slapped onto her when she entered Hollywood, she "rejected" it. "I don't see myself that way," she said. Looking back on her early career, the 'Jennifer's Body' star remembers "fighting" with film studios, the industry, and the media in a "losing battle."

This image released by Lionsgate shows Megan Fox, from left, Andy Garcia, and Jacob Scipio in a scene from ‘The Expend4bles’

This image released by Lionsgate shows Megan Fox, from left, Andy Garcia, and Jacob Scipio in a scene from ‘The Expend4bles’ | Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva

Fox, who is confident in her "truth" and "integrity," said she had to "trust that it will be equalised" at some time, and she believes it did. "I did feel oftentimes very alone," she said. However, Fox admits that she should have been more subtle in how she spoke out against misogyny at the time to make her point. "I was on the right side of the universe ... [but] my delivery may not have been the best... [Maybe] I could've been more effective had I delivered it in a better way," she said, also adding that she has "dark, not PR-approved humour."

The mother of three, who is engaged to music artist Machine Gun Kelly, stated that after working through prior destructive behaviours, she is a "more deeply engaged parent now." Fox went on to say, "I'm more helpful to other people after I heal myself."

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.