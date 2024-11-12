ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Fox announces pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly

Published - November 12, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Megan Fox has announced pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly after experiencing a pregnancy loss in 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Megan Fox has announced pregnancy with fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The couple had experienced a pregnancy loss in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly had proposed to Megan Fox in 2022. She announced the pregnancy with a post on Instagram. “Nothing is every really lost. Welcome back,” wrote the Transformers star.

Megan Fox releases new book, jokes that she should’ve ‘lived out Leonardo DiCaprio’ phase when younger

The actor put two pictures on Instagram to confirm the development. In the first photograph, Megan Fox is covered in a black substance and is seen cradling her baby bump. The second photo is of her pregnancy test with a positive result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Fox has three children from her first marriage with actor Brian Austin Green while Kelly has one child with his ex, singer Emma Cannon. Megan Fox had disclosed on Good Morning America last year that she had experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting a child with Kelly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

“I have three kids. So it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, ‘What does this mean? And why did this happen?’”, she had said. After officially confirming their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly starred together in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US