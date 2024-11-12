Megan Fox announces pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly

Actor Megan Fox has announced pregnancy with fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The couple had experienced a pregnancy loss in 2023.

Kelly had proposed to Megan Fox in 2022. She announced the pregnancy with a post on Instagram. “Nothing is every really lost. Welcome back,” wrote the Transformers star.

The actor put two pictures on Instagram to confirm the development. In the first photograph, Megan Fox is covered in a black substance and is seen cradling her baby bump. The second photo is of her pregnancy test with a positive result.

Megan Fox has three children from her first marriage with actor Brian Austin Green while Kelly has one child with his ex, singer Emma Cannon. Megan Fox had disclosed on Good Morning America last year that she had experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting a child with Kelly.

“I have three kids. So it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, ‘What does this mean? And why did this happen?’”, she had said. After officially confirming their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly starred together in Midnight in the Switchgrass.