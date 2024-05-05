ADVERTISEMENT

‘Megalopolis’ teaser: Adam Driver stops time in Francis Ford Coppola’s latest labor of love

May 05, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

Set against the backdrop of an imagined Modern America, ‘Megalopolis’ is a love story set in a New York reminiscent of ancient Rome

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Megalopolis’

Adam Driver takes center stage in an exciting first glimpse of Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited Megalopolis. Scheduled to make its debut In Competition at the Cannes Film Festival,Megalopolis marks Coppola’s return to the director’s chair after years of anticipation.

At its core, Megalopolis is a love story intertwined with a philosophical exploration of humanity’s essence, set in a New York reminiscent of ancient Rome. With roots tracing back to the 1980s, this cinematic venture has been a labor of love for the iconic filmmaker, who has poured a staggering $120 million of his personal funds into its creation.

In an interview with GQ, Coppola brushed off concerns about the financial risks, stating, “I couldn’t care less about the financial impact whatsoever. It means nothing to me.”

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast alongside Driver including, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter and more.

Set against the backdrop of an imagined Modern America, Megalopolis promises an epic tale of ambition and conflict. Adam Driver portrays Cesar Catilina, an artistic genius striving to usher society into a utopian future, pitted against Esposito’s Mayor Franklyn Cicero, determined to maintain the status quo.

