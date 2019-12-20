Meeting Star Wars fans and Baby Yoda in Singapore

Pop quiz, hot shot. What are Star Wars fans called? You know, something on the lines of Trekkies or Potterheads, as fans of those franchises are identified as? The simple answer is that they are known as, wait for it, Star Wars fans. I met several of these at the giant Singapore ComicCon last week. As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, currently on release, was on everyone’s minds, there were plenty of cosplaying fans thronging the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. The trailer was on loop and there were Stormtroopers, Jedi Knights and Chewbaccas everywhere, in what was a vastly entertaining and informative event.

The film concludes the current cycle of stories that began, in our human years, in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, but in the Star Wars universe chronology began in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. I am yet to watch Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, as Disney+ is not yet available where I live, but if Baby Yoda is anything to go by, it is a winner. At the Star Wars enclosure at ComicCon, Baby Yoda, understandably, was the cynosure of all eyes, melting even the most hardened of cynics.

The Singapore ComicCon was the finale of a packed few weeks in the island city that began with the 30th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival. It opened with Singaporean Anthony Chen’s terrific Wet Season that details a complicated teacher-student relationship. The festival also featured an array of outstanding films from local talent, including Eunice Lau’s Accept The Call, Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen’s Revolution Laundrette, Yong Shu Ling’s Unteachable and Lei Yuan Bin’s I Dream of Singapore. The festival also previewed a couple of episodes of HBO Asia series Ler Jiyuan’s Invisible Stories that explores life in Singapore’s heartland — the Housing Development Board estates.

The highlight of the festival, for me, was a masterclass that Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan (Pop Aye) conducted with prolific Japanese auteur Takashi Miike. The master spoke at length about his work and his methods and the crowning moment was when asked to explain the violence in his films, he said with an absolute straight face that it was to make his actors feel good with a satisfactory day at work.

After the film festival, there was the annual Asian TV Forum and Market, VidCon and several other events, amongst which was the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Ahead of the awards I was asked to moderate panels featuring the cream of actors from the region who were nominated in various categories, including our own Shefali Shah.

Continuing my ongoing obsession with physical media and the means to play them, I spent a rare free morning at electronics heaven Sim Lim Tower, in quest of a 3D ultra HD multi-region Bluray player. The harshest of the shopkeepers laughed in my face, while a kinder one wondered if he could find a way where my laptop could be hooked up to my TV. Clearly, almost no one in Singapore buys physical media any more.