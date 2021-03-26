Meet the team behind 'Pagglait'

26 March 2021 14:46 IST

A video interview with Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta and director Umesh Bist of 'Pagglait'

Unable to grieve over the death of a husband she barely knew and fighting the future her family wants to write for her, Pagglait is the journey of Sandhya — from letting go of the shackles to finding her own identity. The lead role of Sandhya is played by Sanya Malhotra, the movie is written and directed by Umesh Bist, known for films like O Teri and Hero.

Pagglait is currently running on Netflix.

The widow who wouldn’t cry: Sanya Malhotra on ‘Pagglait’

