Watch | Meet the team behind 'Ajeeb Dastaans'

21 April 2021 17:16 IST

A video interview with the director and lead actors of 'Geeli Pucchi' and 'Khilauna', two shorts part of Netflix's 'Ajeeb Dastaans.'

In Ajeeb Daastaans, four stories are built around fractured relationships and unusual ways of navigating them. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the contrasting stories are located in a variety of lived-in spaces as the characters work through strands of dysfunctional love, jealousy, prejudice, oppression, loneliness, and revenge.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the anthology is currently streaming on Netflix.

The cast includes several Bollywood A-listers such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shefali Shah among others.