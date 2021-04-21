Movies

Watch | Meet the team behind 'Ajeeb Dastaans'

In Ajeeb Daastaans, four stories are built around fractured relationships and unusual ways of navigating them. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the contrasting stories are located in a variety of lived-in spaces as the characters work through strands of dysfunctional love, jealousy, prejudice, oppression, loneliness, and revenge.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the anthology is currently streaming on Netflix.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’

‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ review: Netflix anthology fails to break new ground, but is an earnest attempt

 

The cast includes several Bollywood A-listers such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shefali Shah among others.

