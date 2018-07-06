Meet the new judge

Ace singer Neha Kakkar, popular for her foot tapping songs, will now be seen in a new avatar on television. And that too in a reality show which brought her into limelight. From a mere contestant in “Indian Idol” about a decade ago, Neha has now been elevated as a judge in its tenth season.

From singing bhajans to becoming a noted singer of Bollywood, Neha talks about her journey so far.

Excerpts:

Share your experience from singing at jagrans to Bollywood

There is a huge difference between jagran singing and Bollywood singing. There I sang bhajans and they are for the God and here in Bollywood I sing songs like “Aao Raja” (laughs). It’s a very drastic change and I’m glad I can switch very easily between them. If I’m singing songs like ‘Manali Trance’ and you tell me to sing a bhajan, I will change the feel completely. So I’m good at singing in both genres.

Tell us about your transformation from a contestant at “Indian Idol” to becoming its judge?

It feels as if whatever is happening is all unreal and I’m dreaming. When I started singing, I had a dream of singing a Bollywood song and my dreams were limited to one song only. I never thought that I will sing so many songs and every song will be such a huge hit. And that one day I will become a judge from a contestant at ‘Indian Idol’. The experience has been totally unreal.

As you are on almost every social platform, how do you manage to juggle between your personal life and being a social media star?

For me, it comes naturally. I started doing selfie videos at a time when people were used to taking only selfies. I like to do these kinds of things and I don’t take them as a task; so it comes naturally.

There are also days when I don’t post for three to four days as I don’t feel like it. So I don’t please people; I post when I feel happy. I post when I’m looking nice and I post for my own happiness like if it’s Father’s Day so I dedicate a song to my father, so I like to do these kinds of stuff.

What’s more thrilling for you, lending your voice to a Bollywood star or working in independent music videos?

Both of them. Actually it’s nice to see your voice on somebody who’s doing justice to it like I loved what Katrina Kaif did to my voice and what Alia Bhatt did. When it comes to non film music, they also give me some satisfaction that the video doesn’t have Shah Rukh Khan or Katrina Kaif in it but people are still liking it. This means they not only love my voice but they also love seeing me on screen also.

A piece of advice for the future singers of the industry...

For youngsters who want to pursue singing, I suggest that they should make their own identity in this industry and don’t try to please people all the time. Just do what you like and what makes you happy.