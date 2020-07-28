Meet Ramachandra Raju, the 'KGF' villain

Think Kannada cinema in 2019 and KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash comes to mind. The film was a huge hit and garnered nation-wide attention. It also opened doors for many actors such as Ramachandra Raju, who played Garuda Ram in KGF 1. Thanks to his stylish portrayal, Ramachandra is now flooded with offers in Kannada and Tamil.

He will next be seen in Sulthan directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, an untitled film starring Vetri, Jana Gana Mana and Bumper. The actor talks to MetroPlus about KGF and his future projects, in his signature baritone. Edited excerpts:

You and Yash go way back in time...

Yes, I have known Yash since Moggina Manasu days. In fact, I have been friends with Yash and director Anil for years and we all wanted to work together. Nothing concrete came up. We were waiting for the right project.

How did KGF happen?

Yash and I had a meeting with Prashant (Neel). Once Prashant saw me, he asked me if I would like to act. And asked me to grow a beard, which I faithfully agreed to do. Nothing happened for a long time, and I lost contact with him. After months, I was asked to audition and was chosen for Garuda Ram.

Were you happy to make your début as an antagonist?

Of course. I was thrilled to be a part of KGF 1. I did not expect the film and my role to be so powerful. It was only when the film released that I became aware of its success...that was when it hit me that KGF was indeed a mega project. We all knew it was a great film, but never dreamt of it becoming a pan-Indian hit.

Has KGF changed anything for Kannada cinema?

The film is the pride of Kannada cinema. It sent the message that we are no way inferior to other film industries. Even the attitude of actors has changed. People have realised that there are new ways that one can approach a role or a story.

Are you part of the sequel?

No.

Tell us about your foray into Tamil films...

The film is titled Sultan. Almost 80% of the shoot is done and it has big names in it. I play a negative character in the film. There are other films too. All held up because of COVID-19.

How has this affected you as an artiste?

It has been hard. I keep myself busy at home, cooking, trying out new dishes and exercising.

You came into the industry to be a director, will that happen soon?

As of now, I am not thinking about it.

You have done a voice over for the film Blank.

Yes. The film is directed by Suhas. He sounds promising; so does the music director, Shastha. He has done an incredible job with Blank. The film also has an unusual story and when they approached me, I made up my mind to encourage newcomers as much as possible as I too was a newcomer once.

Many recent films have used voice-over. Do you feel it has become stereotypical?

True, many films have taken to it of late and it can become monotonous. So the challenge is to do voice-overs as differently as possible. It also depends on how voice-overs are used in the film. And even in that one should look at new ways of using it in the narrative.