Meet 61-year-old Kumar, a second-generation shoemaker in Chennai’s Vadapalani. He holds the distinction of designing shoes for the biggest superstars of South Indian cinema.

From Sivaji Ganesan to Rajinikanth, Mr. Kumar has made custom-made shoes for the who’s who of cinema and worked with the costume department in more than 500 films.

It doesn’t end there... three Chief Ministers have worn his shoes. That includes MGR, Jayalalithaa and NT Rama Rao.