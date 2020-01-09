Meet ‘Darbar’ baby Sindhu, born to couple who married during ‘Petta’

January is a special month for Rajinikanth fans: while Petta released last year, Darbar hit screens in 2020.

But it is extra special for the Tamil couple Anbarasu and Kamakshi, who had media attention last year when they got married in a ceremony outside Woodlands Cinemas in Chennai, even as they celebrated the release of Petta.

Kamakshi and Anbarasugot married at Woodlands Theatre during the release of ‘Petta’ on January 10, 2019 | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

But today morning.. almost exactly a year later, it was even more special! The couple celebrated the release of Darbar at the same premises with their baby. They went to the extent of organising a naming ceremony for the new-born girl, who was named Sindhu.

The marriage ceremony last year, organised by Rajini Makkal Mandram South Chennai (East), was one of the many unique features as part of the first day release celebrations of a Superstar film, which includes crackers, music and dance.