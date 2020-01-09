Movies

Meet ‘Darbar’ baby Sindhu, born to couple who married during ‘Petta’

A couple who got married at Woodlands Theatre on the occasion of the release of Rajinikanth’s earlier film ‘Petta’ brought their newly-born baby to the cinema hall to celebrate the release of ‘Darbar’

A couple who got married at Woodlands Theatre on the occasion of the release of Rajinikanth’s earlier film ‘Petta’ brought their newly-born baby to the cinema hall to celebrate the release of ‘Darbar’   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

more-in

Couple, who are ardent Rajinikanth fans, organise naming ceremony for new-born during ‘Darbar’ FDFS outside Woodlands Cinemas in Chennai

January is a special month for Rajinikanth fans: while Petta released last year, Darbar hit screens in 2020.

Also Read
Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’

‘Darbar’ movie review: A charismatic Rajinikanth shoulders an okayish masala movie

 

But it is extra special for the Tamil couple Anbarasu and Kamakshi, who had media attention last year when they got married in a ceremony outside Woodlands Cinemas in Chennai, even as they celebrated the release of Petta.

Kamakshi and Anbarasugot married at Woodlands Theatre during the release of ‘Petta’ on January 10, 2019

Kamakshi and Anbarasugot married at Woodlands Theatre during the release of ‘Petta’ on January 10, 2019   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

But today morning.. almost exactly a year later, it was even more special! The couple celebrated the release of Darbar at the same premises with their baby. They went to the extent of organising a naming ceremony for the new-born girl, who was named Sindhu.

The marriage ceremony last year, organised by Rajini Makkal Mandram South Chennai (East), was one of the many unique features as part of the first day release celebrations of a Superstar film, which includes crackers, music and dance.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
arts, culture and entertainment
Art cinema
Indian cinema
celebrity
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 1:24:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/meet-darbar-baby-sindhu-born-to-couple-who-married-during-petta/article30521845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY