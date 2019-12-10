Up against all odds

When you meet Vilas Rao, you think what is a 21-year-old-boy doing away from home (Tumkur) despite having a BCA degree in his pocket? Bitten by the acting bug, Vilas left home two and a half years ago, at the age of 18. “My parents were upset. I come from a conservative family, where most of us end up being engineers or doctors. My older brother is a techie and he is always pointed out to me as an example to follow,” says the young actor, who adds that he came to Bengaluru with “a vision to achieve something. As I had no connection or friend in the film industry, I knew it would be a difficult task. The goal was to prove to myself and my parents that I do have it in me to act.”

Two years ago he says his only goal was to reach Bengaluru. “I had just ₹50 in my pocket, took a train and landed here. When you go knocking on doors seeking a chance to act, they want to know your previous acting experience. How can a newcomer have any legacy? Working in theatre is no good either as today there are many actors who have acted on stage and seek a chance to be seen on screen,” reveals Vilas, who says convincing people he could act was an impossible task.

A chance meeting with film director Abhi, who is currently directing his debut film Crush turned the tide. “We were both struggling when we met and he cast me in a short film of his and from there slowly, I was cast in a serial; and one episode after another, I start getting offers on TV,” smiles the young man, who is today a popular face on the small screen. He can be seen in the comedy series Silli Lalli on Colors Super Kannada channel, playing the role of Palli (Prahalad). The series is directed by SiHi KaHi Chandru and is produced by Geetha Chandrashekhar.

“Everywhere I go now, I am known more as Palli and not as Vilas,” laughs the actor, who also completed his acting course at Cineways Film Institute, Bengaluru.

Today he dreams of acting in films.

Acting in serials does not guarantee your entry into films. “The sad part is that if you have no backing, then you are completely ignored despite being talented. That waiting time is very stressful. Even if you pass the audition, a friend of the producer or his relative gets chosen just because he comes with that backing.”

Being determined to carve a niche for himself, Vilas is bent upon making his break on the large screen. As of now he is basking in the glory of the success of Silli Lalli and as Palli.