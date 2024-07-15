Meera Jasmine’s ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ gets a release date

Actor Meera Jasmine’s upcoming Malayalam film, Paalum Pazhavum, has a release date. On Sunday, the makers of the film, directed by VK Prakash, announced that it will hit screens on August 23.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, the film features Aswin P Jose of Queen and Anuragam fame as the male lead paired opposite Meera.

The cast of the film also features Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nisha Sarangh, Mithun, Sumesh Chandran, Adel Ibrahim, Shinu Syamalan, Thushara, Franco Francis, and Vineeth Ramachandran among others.

With a story and screenplay written by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan, Paalum Pazhavum has background scores composed by Gopi Sundar, who also composes the song along with Sachin Balu, Joel Johns, and Justin-Uday.

The film has cinematography by Rahul Deep and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. Sameer Sait and Vinoth Unnidan produces the film under their 2 Creative Minds banner.

Notably, Meera Jasmine will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie, Test, co-starring Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.

