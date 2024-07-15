ADVERTISEMENT

Meera Jasmine’s ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ gets a release date

Published - July 15, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Billed as a comedy entertainer, the film is directed by VK Prakash

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ | Photo Credit: @meerajasmine/Instagram

Actor Meera Jasmine’s upcoming Malayalam film, Paalum Pazhavum, has a release date. On Sunday, the makers of the film, directed by VK Prakash, announced that it will hit screens on August 23.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, the film features Aswin P Jose of Queen and Anuragam fame as the male lead paired opposite Meera.

The cast of the film also features Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nisha Sarangh, Mithun, Sumesh Chandran, Adel Ibrahim, Shinu Syamalan, Thushara, Franco Francis, and Vineeth Ramachandran among others.

With a story and screenplay written by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan, Paalum Pazhavum has background scores composed by Gopi Sundar, who also composes the song along with Sachin Balu, Joel Johns, and Justin-Uday.

The film has cinematography by Rahul Deep and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. Sameer Sait and Vinoth Unnidan produces the film under their 2 Creative Minds banner.

Notably, Meera Jasmine will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie, Test, co-starring Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.

