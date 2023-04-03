ADVERTISEMENT

Meera Jasmine’s next, ‘Queen Elizabeth’

April 03, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Meera Jasmine made her comeback last year with Sathyan Anthikad’s ‘Makal’

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Queen Elizabeth’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meera Jasmine will next be seen in the Malayalam film Queen Elizabeth. Also starring Narain, the M Padmakumar directorial was launched on Monday in Kochi.

The makers also shared the first look of Queen Elizabeth featuring Meera.

Written by Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu-fame Arjun T Sathyan, the film is said to be a light-hearted urban entertainer. The film marks the reunion of Meera Jasmine and Narain after films like Achuvinte Amma, Ore Kadal and Minnaminnikoottam.

First look of ‘Queen Elizabeth’

The cast of Queen Elizabeth also includes Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya and Shruthi Rajanikanth. With cinematography by Jithu Damodar, the film’s music is by Ranjin Raj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director M Padmakumar, Ranjith Manambarakkat and Sreeram Manambarakkat are producing the film.

After a hiatus, Meera Jasmine made her comeback last year with Sathyan Anthikad’s Makal. After being last seen in Tamil cinema in Vingyani (2014), and Moksha (2013) being her last Telugu film, she is also working on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Vimanam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US