Meera Jasmine’s next, ‘Queen Elizabeth’

April 03, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Meera Jasmine will next be seen in the Malayalam film Queen Elizabeth. Also starring Narain, the M Padmakumar directorial was launched on Monday in Kochi.

The makers also shared the first look of Queen Elizabeth featuring Meera.

Written by Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu-fame Arjun T Sathyan, the film is said to be a light-hearted urban entertainer. The film marks the reunion of Meera Jasmine and Narain after films like Achuvinte Amma, Ore Kadal and Minnaminnikoottam.

The cast of Queen Elizabeth also includes Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya and Shruthi Rajanikanth. With cinematography by Jithu Damodar, the film’s music is by Ranjin Raj.

Director M Padmakumar, Ranjith Manambarakkat and Sreeram Manambarakkat are producing the film.

After a hiatus, Meera Jasmine made her comeback last year with Sathyan Anthikad’s Makal. After being last seen in Tamil cinema in Vingyani (2014), and Moksha (2013) being her last Telugu film, she is also working on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Vimanam.