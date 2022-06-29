The 48-year-old businessman was reportedly taking treatment for a lung infection

Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on Tuesday in Chennai at the age of 48.

According to reports, Vidyasagar contracted COVID-19 in March 2022 and had recovered. However, he soon developed a lung infection and was taking treatment for the same at a private hospital. On Tuesday, his condition deteriorated.

Vidyasagar, a businessman, married Meena in 2009. Their 11-year-old daughter Nainika is known for following in her mother’s footsteps and debuting as a child actor in the Vijay-starrer Theri. Meena started her career as a child artist in 1982. She went on to act in multiple languages with several superstars and top directors for over four decades. The actor was recently seen in the Malayalam hit Drishyam 2 opposite Mohanlal.

Friends, family, fans, and celebrities have been expressing their condolences on social media. The mortal remains of Vidyasagar will be cremated today at 2 PM.