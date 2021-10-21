‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ trailer: Why is everyone speaking in Hindi?

The new footage features more exasperating Tamil stereotypes, exaggerated Rajinikanth fandom and the struggles of a newly-wed couple dealing with long distance

The trailer of upcoming romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar was released today.

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, the film marks Vivek Soni’s feature film debut and will release on November 5 on Netflix.

The earlier teaser of the film got a lot of flak online for stereotyping Tamilians with its depiction of Tamil culture, exaggerated Rajinikanth fandom (a shrine for the Superstar at home, really?) and everyone in Tamil Nadu speaking perfect Hindi... and the trailer is more of the same.

The storyline follows a hesitant newly-wed couple, already nervous with each other, suddenly faced with the prospect of a long-distance marriage. Sundar gets a new job in Bangalore, while Meenakshi is stuck back home in Madurai. Will they be able to work out their differences?

Director Vivek Soni shared, “My experience of working on this film has been an enriching one. Meenakshi Sundareshwar will always be very special to me as this is my first film as a director. Working with Sanya and Abhimanyu on making this fresh and adorable love story come to life has been phenomenal.”

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Sanya Malhotra, who plays Meenakshi, added, “Returning to Netflix with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is like a homecoming for me after Pagglait and Ludo. Working with Abhimanyu under the direction of Vivek has been a great experience.”

Abhimanyu Dassani who plays the role of Sundareshwar in the film said, “It has been a transformational experience for me. The film beautifully sets up a tale of love, marriage, the struggles that follow and everything in between.”