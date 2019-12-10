Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj join Rajinikanth's ‘Thalaivar 168’

It is a well-known fact among film circles that Rajinikanth is joining hands with director Siva for the first time, in his forthcoming yet-untitled outing, tentatively known as Thalaivar 168. As per latest reports, actors Meena, Prakash Raj and Keerthy Suresh have been roped in to key roles in the movie.

Taking to her Twitter account, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awe struck of Rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you.” Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh's mom, Menaka, has worked with Rajinikanth in Netri Kann, directed by SP Muthuraman.

Reports suggest that Meena is likely to be Rajinikanth’s wife in the movie, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his daughter. Thalaivar 168 will see Rajinikanth and Meena reunite 24 years after their last film Muthu in 1995.

However, we await an official confirmation regarding the same. Actor Prakash Raj has also landed a key role in the movie. Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 168 has music by D Imman, who is reuniting with Siva after Viswasam. If reports are to go by, Thalaivar 168 is expected to release sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth awaits the release of Darbar, the audio for which was launched recently. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie is slated for release on Pongal.