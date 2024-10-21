ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mechanic Rocky’ trailer: Vishwak Sen is fiery and fun in this blend of romance and action

Published - October 21, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapadi, ‘Mechanic Rocky’ stars Vishwak Sen, Shraddha Srinath and Meenakshi Chaudhary

The Hindu Bureau

Vishwak Sen in ‘Mechanic Rocky’. | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The makers of Mechanic Rockyhave released the film’s trailer. The Telugu movie stars Vishwak Sen, Shraddha Srinath and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Set to hit the screens on November 22, 2024, Mechanic Rocky is written and directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The film is produced by Rajani Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments.

In the trailer, Vishwak Sen plays a mechanic who gets trained by his father (Naresh). While the film is a love triangle, featuring the characters played by Shraddha and Meenakshi, Mechanic Rocky has action blocks, with Vishwak’s character essaying a fiery attitude.

Jakes Bejoy is the music composer of the movie. He had composed music for the hit Telugu film Saripodha Sanivaaram, starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya. Mechanic Rocky was earlier scheduled to release on October 31.

