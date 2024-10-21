GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mechanic Rocky’ trailer: Vishwak Sen is fiery and fun in this blend of romance and action

Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapadi, ‘Mechanic Rocky’ stars Vishwak Sen, Shraddha Srinath and Meenakshi Chaudhary

Published - October 21, 2024 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwak Sen in ‘Mechanic Rocky’.

Vishwak Sen in ‘Mechanic Rocky’. | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The makers of Mechanic Rockyhave released the film’s trailer. The Telugu movie stars Vishwak Sen, Shraddha Srinath and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

‘Gangs of Godavari’ movie review: A spirited Vishwak Sen shoulders an ambitious gangster drama

Set to hit the screens on November 22, 2024, Mechanic Rocky is written and directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The film is produced by Rajani Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments.

In the trailer, Vishwak Sen plays a mechanic who gets trained by his father (Naresh). While the film is a love triangle, featuring the characters played by Shraddha and Meenakshi, Mechanic Rocky has action blocks, with Vishwak’s character essaying a fiery attitude.

ALSO READ:Actors who multitask: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Adivi Sesh, Naveen Polishetty and Vishwak Sen

Jakes Bejoy is the music composer of the movie. He had composed music for the hit Telugu film Saripodha Sanivaaram, starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya. Mechanic Rocky was earlier scheduled to release on October 31.

Published - October 21, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.