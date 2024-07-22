GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mechanic Rocky’: Shraddha Srinath joins the cast of Vishwak Sen’s next

Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, ‘Mechanic Rocky’ also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead

Published - July 22, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath | Photo Credit: @itsRamTalluri/X

Just a few days after the makers of Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky announced the film’s release date, it’s now revealed that Shraddha Srinath has joined the cast of the film.

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ gets a release date

Producer Ram Talluri took to X to share a poster confirming Shraddha’s inclusion in the project.

Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Bankrolled by SRT Entertainments banner, the film features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Manojh Katasani and editing by Anwar Ali.

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Laila’ goes on floors; first look out

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen will next be seen in Laila, directed by Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku-director Ram Narayan and co-starring Akansha Sharma as the female lead.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

