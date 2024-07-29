GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mechanic Rocky’ glimpse: Vishwak Sen is the man in charge in Ravi Teja Mullapudi’s action entertainer

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead

Updated - July 29, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Mechanic Rocky’ glimpse

A still from ‘Mechanic Rocky’ glimpse | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

Just a few days after the makers of Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky announced the film’s release date, a glimpse video has been released, introducing us to the film’s various characters.

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ gets a release date

The actor took to X to share the glimpse video.

Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, Naresh VK, Hyper Aadi, Harsha Vardhan, Viva Harsha, Raghuram form the rest of the cast list.

‘Mechanic Rocky’: Shraddha Srinath joins the cast of Vishwak Sen’s next

Bankrolled by Ram Talluri under his SRT Entertainments banner, the film features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani and editing by Anwar Ali. Mechanic Rocky, is all set to release in theatres on October 31.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen, who was last seen in Gaami and Gangs of Godavari, recently started shooting for his upcoming film, Laila. Directed by Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku-director Ram Narayan, the film features Akansha Sharma as the female lead.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Comments

