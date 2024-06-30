ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ trailer: Vijay Antony runs from the dark cloud looming over him

Updated - June 30, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 03:41 pm IST

‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ also stars Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvanna, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’  | Photo Credit: @TrendMusic/YouTube

Director Vijay Milton is back and this time, he’s teaming up with Vijay Antony for Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan for which the makers released the trailer recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Antony’s ‘Valli Mayil’ teaser shows a glimpse of the battle between the system and those oppressed by it

The trailer of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan features Vijay Antony trying to stay off the radar thanks to a dark past only for trouble to find him once again.

Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan also stars Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvanna, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay. The film is produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B Pradeep, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures. 

Vijay Antony’s next titled ‘Hitler’; first look and motion poster out

With Vijay Milton also handling cinematography, the rest of the technical crew comprises music composers Vijay Antony and Achu Rajamani, as well as editor KL Praveen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the trailer of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US