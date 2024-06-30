‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ trailer: Vijay Antony runs from the dark cloud looming over him

Director Vijay Milton is back and this time, he’s teaming up with Vijay Antony for Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan for which the makers released the trailer recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan features Vijay Antony trying to stay off the radar thanks to a dark past only for trouble to find him once again.

Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan also stars Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvanna, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay. The film is produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B Pradeep, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures.

With Vijay Milton also handling cinematography, the rest of the technical crew comprises music composers Vijay Antony and Achu Rajamani, as well as editor KL Praveen.

Watch the trailer of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.