‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ trailer: Vijay Antony runs from the dark cloud looming over him

‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ also stars Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvanna, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay

Updated - June 30, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ 

A still from ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’  | Photo Credit: @TrendMusic/YouTube

Director Vijay Milton is back and this time, he’s teaming up with Vijay Antony for Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan for which the makers released the trailer recently.

The trailer of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan features Vijay Antony trying to stay off the radar thanks to a dark past only for trouble to find him once again.

Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan also stars Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvanna, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay. The film is produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B Pradeep, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures. 

With Vijay Milton also handling cinematography, the rest of the technical crew comprises music composers Vijay Antony and Achu Rajamani, as well as editor KL Praveen.

Watch the trailer of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

