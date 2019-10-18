Short film 'Mazhachillukal' is about a father-son relationship

Come rain or shine, umbrellas of different kinds are ubiquitous in Kerala and a necessity during the monsoon. So when Naseer Badarudeen left his umbrella in a mosque, it triggered a chain of sequences that inspired the techie to wonder if it could be made into a film.

“I had had that umbrella for six years and felt sad when I thought I had lost it. To my pleasant surprise, I got it back and it felt so good. However, to make it into a film, I had to come up with something more than the story of a lost umbrella. It had to communicate what I was trying to convey,” says Naseer on a WhatsApp call from California, where he is on an assignment from UST Global.

Eventually, he wrote a script wherein he wove in the incident into a heart-warming tale about a father-son bond. As his friends who read it had only good things to say about his story, he decided to turn it into a short of about 18 minutes. Friends and colleagues at Technopark stepped in as actors, producers and technicians. “When you are keen on doing something, you always manage to find the time. It was the same in this case. We shot on weekends or after work. Mazhachillukal was shot in two days at locations in Kazhakuttam, Sreekaryam and Kesavadasapuram,” says Naseer.

Naseer Badarudeen | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Through the story of a boy and his umbrella, which he keeps misplacing, Mazhachillukal unfolds a warm tale of a boy and his hard-working parents and how the father and the son demonstrate and understand the depth of their love for each other.

“Often, the playful nature of a child and his carefree outlook may be at variance with the world of the parents that might be filled with responsibilities. That might hamper a child’s sense of adventure but, over time, both the child and the parents realise what is of lasting value and what is not,” says Pradeep Joseph, who has acted as the father and is also the film’s producer.

Yamuna Nair, also a techie, and Alim Nazeer play the roles of the mother and son respectively. Alim, a class six student of Lecole Chempaka, is Naseer’s son. Vivek James, Rajit Rangan and Vishnu Sivakumar, all working in UST Global, worked behind the film.

“I had seen Pradeep act in skits and stage shows. So I knew his calibre as an actor. I had to finish the film in a hurry because I had to go abroad on an assignment. So we shot the film and released it on September 26. It has already garnered over 61,000 views on YouTube,” says the happy director.

Naseer is not a newbie in films and this is his third script. Last year, he released Yours Lovingly, a relationship flick about a couple that was narrated as a thriller when the husband realises that his wife is missing. The response to the 17-minute film enthused Naseer and convinced him that he was indeed on the right track as a filmmaker.

He had also written the scripts of Ennu Swadham Madumathi and Azhayile Pranayam. “The romance between a kameez and a shirt on a clothesline is the premise of Azhayile Pranayam. Finally, we see the owners of those clothes who are also in love,” he narrates.

Since he is in the US on a fairly long assignment, will his filmmaking dreams be put on hold till he is back in India? “I am not sure. But the last time I was on work in the US, I had shot a music video called ‘Kaliyodam’. I had written the lyrics and shot the video as well,” says the self-taught director, who has his roots in Kesavadasapuram in the city. Naseer adds that all his learning has been done online by watching YouTube tutorials.

Naseer now hopes to screen the film during the annual film festival, Qisa, organised by Prathidwani, a cultural forum of techies.