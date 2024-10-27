‘Mazaka’: Ritu Varma onboard Sundeep Kishan’s next

We had previously reported that actor Sundeep Kishan is teaming up with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a new Telugu film titled Mazaka. The latest is that actor Ritu Varma has joined the cast to play the female lead.

The makers announced the news on Saturday (October 26, 2024) with a fun promo video featuring Sundeep and Ritu.

Written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, Mazaka has music scored by Leon James and cinematography by Nizhar Shafi.

Produced by Balaji Gutta and Rajesh Danda under the banners Hasya Movies and AK Entertainment, the film is set to release in January 2025 during the festival of Sankranthi.

Ritu was seen earlier this year in the Sree Vishnu-starrer Swag. Sundeep, on the other hand, was seen in Captain Miller, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, and Raayan. Notably, director Trinadha Rao has previously made films such as Dhamaka (2022) and Nenu Local (2017)

