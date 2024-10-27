ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mazaka’: Ritu Varma onboard Sundeep Kishan’s next

Published - October 27, 2024 04:01 pm IST

Written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, ‘Mazaka’ is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina

The Hindu Bureau

Ritu Varma with Sundeep Kishan on the sets of ‘Mazaka’; first look of ‘Mazaka’ | Photo Credit: @AKentsOfficial/X

We had previously reported that actor Sundeep Kishan is teaming up with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a new Telugu film titled Mazaka. The latest is that actor Ritu Varma has joined the cast to play the female lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers announced the news on Saturday (October 26, 2024) with a fun promo video featuring Sundeep and Ritu.

Ritu Varma: ‘Swag’ is an entertaining satire on gender dynamics, inheritance and lineage

Written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, Mazaka has music scored by Leon James and cinematography by Nizhar Shafi.

Produced by Balaji Gutta and Rajesh Danda under the banners Hasya Movies and AK Entertainment, the film is set to release in January 2025 during the festival of Sankranthi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ritu was seen earlier this year in the Sree Vishnu-starrer Swag. Sundeep, on the other hand, was seen in Captain Miller, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, and Raayan. Notably, director Trinadha Rao has previously made films such as Dhamaka (2022) and Nenu Local (2017)

Watch | Sundeep Kishan: ‘Michael’ has changed me as an actor and a person
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US